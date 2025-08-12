Statkraft has criticized the negative environmental impact statement of the projected wind farm
The wind farm was planned in the Guipuzcoan municipalities of Azpeitia, Zestoa and Errezil and has received an adverse environmental resolution. The company considers that the wind farm "was designed to promote the socialization of energy, seeking the involvement of companies, administrations and local communities".
The Norwegian multinational Statkraft has criticised the Basque Government's negative environmental impact statement on the project to build the Piaspe wind farm in Azpeitia, Zestoa and Errezil.
The company's sources have defended this project, consisting of five wind turbines and 33MW installed power stations, which, according to Statkraft, responded to the "triple prism" of all its proposals: economic, environmental and social sustainability.
In addition, they argue that the wind farm, which has been halted by the adverse environmental resolution, was designed to "promote the socialization of energy, seeking the involvement of companies, administrations and local communities."
To this end, the Norwegian public company recalls that it reached a partnership agreement with engineer Krean and promoter of the Mondragon Corporation.
However, Statkraft has made it clear, 'of course, that he respects the decision of the competent body and hopes that we can continue to promote the necessary energy transition in the future '.
